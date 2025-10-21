Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$260.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. Barclays upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE WCN opened at C$244.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$246.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$256.53. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$236.00 and a 52-week high of C$284.73.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$258.01, for a total transaction of C$1,290,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,333,304.04. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.