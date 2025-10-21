Reviewing Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and Ferguson (NYSE:FERG)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) and Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Ferguson”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group $1.88 billion 0.11 -$62.10 million ($2.06) -3.12 Ferguson $30.76 billion 1.54 $700.00 million $9.34 25.94

Volatility & Risk

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alta Equipment Group and Ferguson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 1 2 1 2 2.67 Ferguson 0 7 11 1 2.68

Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.96%. Ferguson has a consensus target price of $240.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than Ferguson.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group -3.53% -95.61% -4.38% Ferguson 6.03% 35.21% 11.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ferguson beats Alta Equipment Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses; provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions; and distributes environmental processing equipment. It serves various manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, municipal/government, education, pharmaceutical and medical, wholesale and retail distribution, construction, agriculture, road building, mining, recycling, and waste management sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers. It also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial, and infrastructure contractors, as well as supplies pipe, valves, and fittings solutions to industrial customers. In addition, it offers customized solutions, such as virtual design, fabrication, valve actuation, pre-assembly, kitting, installation, and project management services, as well as after-sales support that comprises warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns and maintenance, and repair and operations support. The company sells its products through a network of distribution centers, branches, counter service and specialist sales associates, showroom consultants, and e-commerce channels. Ferguson Enterprises Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

