Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.6250.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Ooma Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ooma

Ooma stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $307.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.91 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 19,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $247,555.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,167.65. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $94,548.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 191,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,519.08. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ooma by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 50.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ooma by 225.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ooma by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

