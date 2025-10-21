Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.
Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier’s product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly.
