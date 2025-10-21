Head to Head Contrast: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Charlie’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A $225.55 0.14 Charlie’s $8.49 million 8.89 -$4.16 million $0.01 27.90

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charlie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

24.7% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s 19.36% -174.49% 36.91%

Summary

Charlie’s beats Japan Tobacco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical Business, and Processed Food Business. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Charlie’s

(Get Free Report)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.