Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS $MWA

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,584.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,104. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 1,288 shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $34,660.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,532.33. The trade was a 62.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,664 shares of company stock worth $909,819. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Price Performance

Shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

