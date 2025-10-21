SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,610 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 196.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,569 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

