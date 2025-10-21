Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,509,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,907,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,424,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,019,000 after acquiring an additional 115,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 33.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 463,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 115,341 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NewJersey Resources stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

