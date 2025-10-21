Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1,005.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of DOV opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.