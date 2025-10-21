Raymond James Financial (RJF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Raymond James Financial to post earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $3.6370 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Raymond James Financial to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $164.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Raymond James Financial has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $177.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average is $155.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.20.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

