D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to post earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $9.4443 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $193.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 295.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

