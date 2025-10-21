Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.3066 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,752,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,707,000 after purchasing an additional 677,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 301.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,593,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 494,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 238.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,014,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 714,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Vertical Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.