Chemung Financial (CHMG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM ET.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, analysts expect Chemung Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.38. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $55.73.

Chemung Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $137,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,025.20. This trade represents a 9.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole purchased 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,448.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,483.10. This represents a 46.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,983 shares of company stock worth $943,358 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 25.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth $206,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chemung Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

