Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $147.9240 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 27.05%.The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 397.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

