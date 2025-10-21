Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,048 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $179,665,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 494.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 657,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 833,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,972,000 after purchasing an additional 428,735 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 303.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 759,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,400,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $140.39.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

