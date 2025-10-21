Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

