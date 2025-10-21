Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

