Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,213,000 after acquiring an additional 113,611 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,822,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,183,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,414,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

