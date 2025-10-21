Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $215.5955 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.49). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $1.9982 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $7.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Economico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2,006.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

