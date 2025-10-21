Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Stake Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,250 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after buying an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,701,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,180,000 after buying an additional 1,405,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 623.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,794,000 after buying an additional 931,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,655,000 after buying an additional 764,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,317,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on Hologic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

