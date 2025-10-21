Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,004 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $98.34.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

