Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of HII opened at $285.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $296.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.