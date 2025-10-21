Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $512,986,000 after purchasing an additional 408,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,926,787 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $289,051,000 after purchasing an additional 234,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,142 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $240,173,000 after buying an additional 105,710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $181,357,000 after buying an additional 671,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,665,228 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $122,577,000 after buying an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

