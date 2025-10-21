Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

