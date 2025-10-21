Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Stake Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.