Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,611 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 95,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,311,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,351,000 after purchasing an additional 206,311 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MAS opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

