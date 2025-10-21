Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,673,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,862,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 71.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after acquiring an additional 823,166 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,342,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 35.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 430,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,812.80. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $656,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,507.25. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.24.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CLEAR Secure in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

CLEAR Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

