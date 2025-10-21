Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Assurant by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.98 and a 200-day moving average of $201.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $5,917,925. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

