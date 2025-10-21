Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,563.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,189.22. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,375. The trade was a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,254,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

