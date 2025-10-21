Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 1,060 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, major shareholder Price T. Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 4,499 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $307,641.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,797,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,626,723.70. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,232 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $222,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,333,866.26. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Trading Down 0.1%

DAY stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. Dayforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

