TD Asset Management Inc Sells 2,750,571 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750,571 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 19.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 51.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities cut Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE TGB opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.84.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

