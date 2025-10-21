TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 173,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.4%

PAYC stock opened at $201.46 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

