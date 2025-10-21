TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Novagold Resources Inc. $NG

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,413 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novagold Resources were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Novagold Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 18,591,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,288,000 after buying an additional 1,584,886 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,933,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,199 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 938,639 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novagold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,539,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novagold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NG. B. Riley increased their price target on Novagold Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Novagold Resources from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Novagold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Novagold Resources stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 0.77. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

