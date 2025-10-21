Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $29.07. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 460,978 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $426.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.32). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $230.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In related news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $100,003.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,237.93. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,143. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 544.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

