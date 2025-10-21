TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 86.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,857.07. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,132.77. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock valued at $328,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

