TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.8%

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,031.60. This trade represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.