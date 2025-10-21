TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.69 Million Stake in Merus N.V. $MRUS

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Merus were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 299.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merus by 955.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. Merus N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

