Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Insider Barron Anschutz Sells 976 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,322. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barron Anschutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $38,145.25.

TENB stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Tenable by 743.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

