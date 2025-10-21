TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 591,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 18,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

