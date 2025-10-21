Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,678. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $293,562.50.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00.

NYSE UBER opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.68.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

