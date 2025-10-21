Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG Position Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

VIOG stock opened at $122.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

