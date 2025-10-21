FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $FNOV Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. FWG Investments LLC. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 11.0%

BATS:FNOV opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.