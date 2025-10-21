Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,731 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.56. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 888.89%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

