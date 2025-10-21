NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 48.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in NiSource by 57.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in NiSource by 39.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.