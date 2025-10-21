Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,023 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

