Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,779 JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF $JCPI

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

JCPI opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.