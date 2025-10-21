Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 33.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 620,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 54.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 112.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 target price on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

