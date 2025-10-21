Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

