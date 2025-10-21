Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 309 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Hancock Whitney worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $41,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $542,784.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,512.38. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HWC. Hovde Group increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

