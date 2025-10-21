Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

